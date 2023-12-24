DDG & Halle Bailey's Christmas Cheer Causes Speculation Actress Gave Birth: Report

When listeners of Chloe and Halle Bailey first found out the sisters were taking a break from their joint musical efforts to pursue solo careers, there was worry we'd never hear them on the same track again. However, those fears quickly dissipated when we heard what they've been working on on their own accord, from the elder sibling's debut album, In Pieces, to Halle's first single on her own, "Angel." Besides hitting the studio by herself, the 23-year-old also made her feature film debut in The Little Mermaid, and strengthened her romantic bond with DDG.

Since the summertime, rumours have been swirling about Halle potentially carrying her first child. Despite the non-stop gossip, the Atlanta-born vocalist is choosing to keep this part of her life private. She and DDG are sending out subliminal messages – either on accident or trying to throw us off their scent – but as of Christmas Eve (December 24), we still have no idea if Bailey is a mom-to-be or not. As we move toward 2024, some internet users are preparing to leave speculation about other people's bodies behind, but before New Years officially strikes, social media sleuths are still trying to piece together the puzzle.

Did Halle Bailey Give Birth? Some Fans Think So, Despite No Pregnancy Announcement

Around 1 AM this morning, the YouTuber went to Twitter to express his gratitude for being alive. "Life is amazing 🥲," DDG wrote, prompting some to assume he's feeling the overwhelming joy of fatherhood. Meanwhile, Halle is checking in with her followers too, posting a close-up selfie of her face and reminding the world that "it's almost Christmas!! 🎄🥰❤️."

While we wait for confirmation on whether Halle Bailey and DDG are parents are not, the latter shared a new club-ready single earlier this month called "She Don't Play." While he doesn't specifically name-drop his other half, it's possible that the Michigan native's muse while writing was Bailey, as she's proven time and time again that she knows how to work a recording booth and a red carpet. Tap into DDG's latest at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

