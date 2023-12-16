DDG Drops Catchy Club Ready Single "She Don't Play"

Since 2016, DDG has been committing his focus to his budding rap career. Unfortunately, he does not possess a signature sound yet. At this point, it may or may not be too late to see if anything truly big comes out of this venture. However, he does have the money to throw at great producers and other established artists to bring extra hype to a track.

This year, the Pontiac, Michigan native put out an album back in the middle of July. Maybe It's Me... is a sort of sequel to It's Not Me It's You from 2022. It is a bit of a letdown when a fourth of your record is renditions of "Im Geekin." However, DDG is still looking to create hits when he can.

Listen To "She Don't Play" By DDG

That is where "She Don't Play" comes into vision. The production features heavy hitters such as Hitmaka and OG Parker. It has a catchy groove and hook. But, outside of that, it comes across as a generic club-ready rap track. This may be a reason why so many artists within the genre have spoken up about the lack of originality lately.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "She Don't Play," by DDG? Is this the best track that he has put out this year, why or why not? If not, do you think this is a reason why some people are getting tired of listening to hip-hop nowadays? Do you think this will land on a forthcoming record? Could this be a song about his girl, Halle Bailey? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around DDG. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

You can't tell her nothin', she got it

Louis on her luggage, she bought it

Diamonds on her neck and she flawless (Damn)

Only give one chance so be cautious

She got the right to be conceited

I like the way she beat her face, she got on Maybeline (Okay)

