Offset's Birthday Celebration Reduces Cardi B To Tears During Livestream

Cardi B was reduced to tears during an Instagram Live session in which she discussed her relationship with Offset and the recent scenes from the rapper's birthday party. "He likes to play games with me. He knows that I'm at my house because he knows I am not doing my most. I've been sparing you, b-tch a-- n-gga. Your b-tch a-- album is sh-t. F-cking doing me d-rty after so many years that I helped your motherf-cking a--. Not even a f-cking thank you," A clearly emotional Cardi said.

The rant came after TMZ reported on Offset's wild birthday party. The former Migos rapper was seen surrounded by women and reportedly partied until 5am. Prior to her livestream, Cardi took to X, formerly Twitter, to address her husband. "Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time. You out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn. @OffsetYRN you a b-tch a-- n-gga… and trust me imma f-ckin take it there!" she wrote in a series of posts.

Charleston White Shoots His Shot With Cardi B

Meanwhile, controversial YouTuber Charleston White took the now-public separation of Cardi and Offset to try and get with Cardi. "I f-ck with the Migos. But I sure would like to go on a date with Cardi B. She's fair game now. Why shouldn't I go on a date with Cardi B? Cardi B can I take you out? Listen, we can do a Metaverse date. You go to a restaurant, I go to a restaurant," White said on an Instagram Live session.

However, White was far from done trying to bag Cardi. "I used to want twelve gold teeth for Christmas. I don't want twelve gold teeth no more. I want a three-hour conversation with Cardi B," he continued. Cardi has not responded to White's offer. Despite this, she did indicate her plans for the upcoming year. "I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I'm excited," she said earlier this week.

