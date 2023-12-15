Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Throw Shots At Each Other Amid Renewed Beef

Cardi B has had a busy few weeks in the public eye. The height of the drama came when fans discovered that she and husband Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram. When she took to Instagram Live to explain things fans were shocked to hear her describe herself as "single." But after she took the chance to explain herself, an old foe used it as an opportunity to take some subtle shots at her on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj didn't directly call out Cardi, but most fans of both artists got the point. Nicki shared a meme to Twitter that seemed pretty clearly aimed at Nicki Minaj and joked about her ongoing drama. Unsurprisingly, Cardi didn't take that lying down and clapped back with a response shortly after. In a hilarious tweet she took aim at Nicki's man saying "take your man to the park and leave me the f*ck alone," her post reads. That sent fans of both artists into a frenzy as they flirt with elevating to a full-blown beef. Check out the most recent shots fired by Cardi below.

Cardi B Escalating Nicki Minaj Beef

Cardi followed it up with a second tweet that read "I'm really 100... today is not the day." In the comments of an Instagram post recapping the beef fans are already taking sides. "Listen, a cheating husband can be outgrown. You’ll never outgrow a man convicted of rape and your address being on the registry. Make the music and move along boo," one comment says in Cardi's favor. "A pedo is no comparison to cheating. Sit this one out sis," another agrees.

A new report in the wake of the relationship drama between Cardi and Offset claimed that problems went back months. It said they had been "on and off" for a long time making public appearances together while being quietly separate. What do you think of the newest developments in an alleged beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B? Let us know in the comment section below.

