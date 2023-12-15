Cardi B Blasts Offset Amid Breakup News, Threatens To "Take It There"

Formerly one of hip hop's most iconic power couples, Cardi B and Offset confirmed their split earlier this week, leaving fans to speculate. Cardi shared the news during an Instagram Live, revealing that she's actually "been single for a minute." She failed to elaborate on what prompted them to go their separate ways, but of course, commenters have had some ideas.

Her announcement, for example, came amid rumors that Offset hooked up with Chrisean Rock. This conversation was started by none other than Blueface, Chrisean's ex. Both the Baddies star and the former Migos member denied this, but Cardi claimed that she wasn't sure what the truth was, and didn't care to find out. While the rumors came as a shock to fans, it wouldn't be the first time Offset was unfaithful to the mother of two, and he and Chrisean were both spotted at French Montana's birthday party a few weeks back.

Cardi B Calls Offset A "B*tch A** N****"

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Initially, Cardi didn't seem too upset about the breakup or the drama, using it as an opportunity for a fresh start. "I want to start 2024 fresh, open," she told fans. "I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I'm excited." Now, however, her tone around the situation has changed. She recently took to Twitter to call her former partner a few names, and to issue a vague threat. "@OffsetYRN you a b*tch a** n**** ...and trust me imma f*ckin take it there !" she wrote.

In a subsequent Tweet, she seemingly called him out for wronging her, warning that the situation might flip in her favor. "Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time," she explained. "You out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn." What do you think of Cardi B's recent comments on Offset? What about their breakup? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

