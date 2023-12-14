7 Rappers Making Big Bucks On OnlyFans

Artists are always on the lookout for unconventional ways to connect with their fans and secure their financial futures. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that more and more rappers are emerging with OnlyFans accounts. The platform was launched in 2016 and soon gained popularity for empowering content creators to monetize their work directly from their fans. Since its launch, many creators have found a home in the content subscription service, making substantial amounts of money.

Admittedly, OnlyFans is widely known for housing adult content from many creators. However, many of its users also utilize the platform for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage to uncensored glimpses into their daily routines. Regardless of the content of the media they post, rappers with OnlyFans accounts are undoubtedly making a pretty penny. Featuring names like Cardi B and Safaree, here’s a list of seven of the top-earning rappers with OnlyFans accounts.

7. Blueface

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On January 16, 2023, Blueface shared his OnlyFans income statements on his Instagram story. According to the screenshot, the rapper has earned a total gross income of $798,800.26 on the platform since he joined. “If you can find a way on only fans without showing your private parts I highly recommend crazy work good salary,” he wrote. It currently costs $50 for a monthly subscription on the rapper’s OnlyFans page.

6. Casanova

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Casanova attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Casanova joined the OnlyFans train back in 2020. He decided to join after finding out how much money creators could make on the platform. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he announced his OnlyFans account with the caption: “I WAS ON @akadmiks PAGE AND SEEN A B**** BUY HER DREAM HOUSE OFF OF FANS ONLY. F**K MAKIN HITS IM ON DA STRIP WIT THIS DICK‼️ SUBSCRIBE TO MY FANSONLY PAGE TO SEE THIS RICH N***A D*CKKKKK LINK IN MY BIO.”

Casanova set his subscription fee at $50 a month and promised to post explicit content on his account. However, he was eventually called out for finessing his subscribers as he never posted any exclusive or X-rated content. Although his exact earnings from OnlyFans are unknown, they have been estimated to be about $1 million.

5. Safaree

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Safaree attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Safaree Samuels is one of the highest-earning men on OnlyFans. Although he was criticized when he first joined the platform in 2020, he has certainly found an audience -- a dedicated one at that. He started creating content with his ex-wife Erica Mena three years ago, reportedly earning over $100,000 monthly. Now, three years later, the rapper’s earnings on the platform have exponentially increased. His current subscription is free. However, his monthly income from the platform is estimated at $1.9 million. This makes Safaree one of the top-earning rappers with an OnlyFans account.

4. Bhad Bhabie

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

When Bhad Bhabie first shared her OnlyFans income statements on the internet, jaws dropped. She created an account on the platform just days after her 18th birthday on March 26, 2021. Within her first month of joining, the rapper and internet personality made over $18,000,000. While the numbers progressively reduced over the months, by November 2021, she still earned over $800,000. It may not be $18 million, but regardless, that’s still a lot of money. Bhad Bhabie has remained a creator on the platform and is currently charging $23.99 per month. We are unsure how much she currently earns from the platform monthly. However, one thing’s for sure, and it’s that she is still raking in big bucks.

3. Blac Chyna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Blac Chyna attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Although Blac Chyna quit OnlyFans earlier this year, she stacked up bands in the time she spent on the platform. After joining in 2020, she initially charged a $10 monthly subscription but subsequently raised it to $50. According to research publisher Statista, the model made $20 million per month and was the top-earning creator that year. Blac Chyna deactivated her OnlyFans account in March 2023 and recently joined Passes, a nudity-free site. “OnlyFans was catered to exploiting myself. It was just exploiting myself to get obviously money, but it wasn't showing my authentic self,” she told Daily Mail on December 1.

2. Cardi B

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Another top earner on OnlyFans, Cardi B created an account on the platform in 2020 soon after releasing “WAP.” She posted a video on Instagram on August 12, 2020, announcing that she had joined. “Ok guys so now you can subscribe to my only fans! Yes I’ll be putting by BTS from WAP there! And my day to day content," she wrote. "Also, any rumors floating around. NO I WONT BE SHOWING P*SSY, T**TIES AND A*S .LINK IN BIO...It will be a place for only me and my fans.” Subsequently, Cardi B joined the ranks of the highest-earning rappers with OnlyFans accounts. According to Unilad, this year, she has total earnings from the platform that's estimated around $45 million.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JULY 10: Iggy Azalea visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 10, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The “Black Widow” rapper’s total earnings for the year reportedly exceeds Cardi B’s by $3 million. Furthermore, she is the highest earner on the platform in 2023, surpassing other top earners by several millions. In January, she said in a statement to Variety:

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date! Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun — so is this collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Iggy Azalea charges a standard monthly subscription of $25. In addition, she runs subscription bundles of $71.25 for three months, and $90 for six months. OnlyFans has offered rappers like Iggy Azalea and Cardi B an extra avenue to connect with their fans. Evidently, their decision to join the platform is paying off big time.

