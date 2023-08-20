Phor’s OnlyFans Antics Won’t Impact His Children’s Future, He Says

While it’s primarily a way to make money, OnlyFans is also somewhere where people can express their sexuality freely. The platform is mostly used by amateur creators who make content that can be accessed through a paywall. As OF has grown in popularity, we’ve seen several celebrities make their own accounts. Among them are Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, and Blueface. Phor’s X-rated account has also become a hot topic of conversation online in recent weeks after a photo of him locked in a crate pretending to be a dog surfaced online.

Whenever questionable content such as this leaks from a person’s OF, the internet discourse quickly turns to what their children must think. In a new interview, Phor touched on this topic, making it clear that he sees himself as Kim Kardashian or Ray J in this situation. “Here’s how I look at it, for one, my son is two. In five to 10 years, none of this s**t is gonna f**kin’ matter, right?” the 36-year-old said. “I got so many things that I’m putting on top of this.”

Phor Speaks on Being a Content Creator and a Father

According to Phor, he plans on experiencing all that life has to offer, and he hopes the world tells his young boy about it one day. “I look at it like this. Do you hear Kim K’s kids talk about f**kin’ her and Ray J’s tape? No! Right, ‘cuz no one gives a f**k. She got so much s**t going on,” he added. “My child is not where your child is going to be. My child will be around a certain amount of calibre… I’m gonna tell him before anyone else does.” With all that being said, the Chicago native’s main goal is to inspire his child – and everyone else – to fully embrace being themselves.

Phor’s openness regarding his sexuality has obviously left some people uncomfortable. As the reality star has been left to deal with the backlash, some other entertainers have spoken out in his defense, including Dreamville’s Ari Lennox. Read what the R&B songbird had to say about Phor’s pegging preferences at the link below, and check beck later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

