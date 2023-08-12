Ari Lennox Calls Phor’s Bedroom Pegging Confession “Beautiful”

The news cycle for the past few weeks has been particularly chaotic, and notably caused many debates about relationships and sexuality. Ne-Yo’s thoughts on children wanting to transition into the LGBTQ+ community before they’re of legal age came with plenty of backlash. Elsewhere, Finesse2tymes is being criticized for allowing his 10-year-old son to perform concerning lyrics to a crowd of thousands. Another person who’s been feeling the heat for expressing themselves is Phor, though he appears to be the only one channelling his energy in a productive way.

Earlier this month, the tattoo artist went viral due to a leaked photo from his OnlyFans that shows him spending time in a dog cage. “I’ve been a laid back n***a most of my life, most of this whole TV shit. I been chilling. Now that I’m at a place where I’m good and I’m getting my mind right and I’m doing what I wanna do outside of tattooing and music and TV shows n***a, I’m just doing me, I’m just living my life,” he clapped back at those shaming him.

Phor Gets Real About His Unconventional Sex Life

As they say, there’s no such thing as bad press, and Phor is taking full advantage of the attention he’s got from his NSFW content. On Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast he spoke candidly about his experiences with pegging, being walked on a leash, and water sports – something Yung Miami is also familiar with.

As expected, some additional hate has come the 36-year-old’s way for being so honest about his sexual preferences. Thankfully he’s capable of letting the negative comments roll right off his back by now, especially because of the support he’s simultaneously been getting from other stars.

Ari Lennox Celebrates His Honesty

After watching a snippet from Phor’s interview that’s circulating online, Ari Lennox dropped by @theneighborhoodtalk’s comment section to shut down anyone poking fun at the OnlyFans creator. “I think this is beautiful ❤️. Good for him,” she wrote. Upon seeing her words, Phor took a screenshot to share on his IG Story, writing “❤️ a real one.” Do you agree with Ari’s opinion? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

