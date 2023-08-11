Ne-Yo Keeps Trolling Critics Of His Trans Children Comments, Doesn’t Care

If you’ve caught up with pop culture gossip news in the past few days, you likely know that Ne-Yo’s sitting in a pool of hot water right now. Moreover, he recently made some comments criticizing transgender people, in particular parents who allow their children to transition at an early age. While the singer said that he “loves everyone,” his comments didn’t sit well with many people who understandably interpreted them as transphobic. However, he doubled down on them via an Instagram statement and video soon after, and now added another one to that affirmation. In it, the Arkansas-born artist walks around the house and lets an anti-hater audio clip play.

“Look at me,” the audio clip in Ne-Yo’s new video began. “What about me would make you think that I care about about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me. You didn’t build me, so you can’t kill me. Uh, you know what? God established me, so ain’t nothing you can do to me. I’ve been him!” “In case anybody was curious…” the R&B star wrote as the post’s caption.

Ne-Yo’s New Video

Furthermore, his emphasized stance on these matters came after his publicist apparently posted an apology to his page, which he then backtracked immediately with another post. “Ok. This s**t is getting out of hand,” Ne-Yo expressed on IG. “FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH. I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING FOR HAVING AN OPINION. AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR.”

“My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I’m entitled to it,” he continued. “I don’t care what y’all do with yours. That’s YOURS. This is how I FEEL. If one of my 7 kids were to decide that [they] wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they’re old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it. Not gonna love em’ any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless.” Let us know what you think of the 43-year-old’s views down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ne-Yo.

