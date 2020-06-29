trans
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Keeps Trolling Critics Of His Trans Children Comments, Doesn't CareThe double down becomes a triple down, telling haters that he doesn't care about them at all.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Alleges He’s Exploiting Zaya's Gender Change For Money: ReportWade's ex is in a court battle to keep their daughter Zaya from having gender reassignment surgery.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Cracks Jokes About Protesters & Cancel Culture After Venue Cancels ShowFirst Avenue canceled Chappelle's comedy show just hours before he was to take to the stage earlier this week.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJerrod Carmichael Says Chappelle Tarnished His Legacy Following Trans Controversy"Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans sh*t? It's an odd hill to die on," said the openly gay comedian. "It's just kind of played."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTrans Woman Speaks After Being Misidentified As Uvalde Shooter: "People Are Threatening Me"Fake news quickly spread after 4Chan users claimed shooter Salvador Ramos was trans while using a trans woman's picture.By Erika Marie
- NewsRicky Gervais Comedy Special Called "Dangerous" & "Anti-Trans" By GLAADThe comedian's "SuperNature" Netflix feature is being widely criticized by the LGBTQIA+ community.By Erika Marie
- MusicKendrick Lamar Praised For His Trans Support On The Song "Auntie Diaries"On "Auntie Diaries" Kendrick raps about two family members who have transitioned.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureZaya Wade Stresses "Inner Beauty" While Mentioning "Hateful Comments" After Coming Out As TransThe teen and her stepmother Gabrielle Union chatted about skewed beauty standards in the media and not letting the world define who you are.By Erika Marie
- TVKris Jenner Calls Caitlyn Jenner's 2015 Transition "A Big Shock"She says they're still "friends" and see one another at family functions.By Erika Marie
- MusicGunna Faces Backlash For "DS4EVER" Lyrics After Baby Tate Calls Him OutBaby Tate called out Gunna after mishearing some of his lyrics on "DS4EVER" and thinking that he was using derogatory language against the trans community.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureR&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/HimRising R&B singer Nevaeh Jolie has come out as trans, announcing he will be starting hormone therapy this week.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTrans Netflix Workers Planning A Walkout In Response To Dave Chappelle's "The Closer"Netflix's trans employee resource group has organized a walk-out on October 20.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTyga Shuts Down Nikita Dragun's Attempt To "Out" HimTyga warns his followers that "clout kills."By Joshua Robinson
- GossipNikita Dragun Seemingly Outs Tyga, Leaks His DMsNikita Dragun seemingly backs up Blac Chyna's claims about Tyga by leaking their DMs.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureSidney Starr Claims She DMed DaBaby To Help Him With LGBTQIA ScandalThe trans actress claims she suggested that they hang out and go out for drinks so he could show he wasn't homophobic.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Says They May Identify As Trans In The FutureDemi Lovato says that they could identify as trans later in life.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Thanks Boosie For Hating On His Daughter ZayaDwyane Wade addresses Boosie and J-Boog's comments about his daughter Zaya on the new episode of "I Am Athlete".By Alex Zidel
- AnticsYoung Buck Claims He Was Catfished By Trans Woman In VideoYoung Buck explains his encounter with a trans woman, which was caught on video a few years ago.By Alex Zidel
- Antics50 Cent Unsure If He's Still Attracted To Halle Berry After Trans Film DramaHalle Berry was considering an acting role as a transgender man, leading 50 Cent to reconsider his attraction to the movie star.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Faces Backlash Over Trans Role, Misusing PronounsHalle Berry recently spoke about her upcoming role as a trans man, but the actress faced a backlash following her remarks.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsN.O.R.E Goes In On Candace Owens: "She Is Just As Bad As Slavery"N.O.R.E. says that Candace Owens is the worst thing to ever happen to Black people.By Alex Zidel