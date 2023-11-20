comments
- MusicRemy Ma Says Female Rap Unity Started With Her, But Fans Aren't Buying ItMany wondered where this female rap unity was when she was embroiled in a pretty heavy beef with Nicki Minaj.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Seemingly Hides Gunna Comments In His Twitter RepliesDespite some fans holding out hope, everything we see from these two is further proof that they probably won't drip hard again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Has Fans Saying He Fell Off With New Snippet: ListenThe new snippet is getting a lot of hate.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNLE Choppa Backs Drake After Yasiin Bey Says The Canadian's Music Is Perfect For ShoppingChoppa is not here for the Drake slander. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Blasts Industry For Weak State Of Female Hip-Hop, Jess Hilarious RespondsThe Trinidadian MC said that labels tried to replace her with subpar lyricists, but Jess believes she's part of the problem.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJJ Redick On Zion Williamson: "He's Still Not In Shape"Following a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, many folks are telling Zion to unlock his potential.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSelena Gomez Officially Confirms Relationship With Benny BlancoShe did so while defending him from some nasty claims made by fans. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureSaucy Santana Clears Up BBL CommentsThe rapper clarified that he loves and supports women of all body shapes, and he was just voicing his own preference on the matter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Clarifies Comments On The State Of Hip-HopYachty wanted to make his take crystal clear.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Says King Harris' Outburst Was "Insulting"It seems that the consensus is King Harris has some work to do on himself. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureCharleston White Chimes In On T.I. And King Harris' Recent Argument At Falcons Game: WatchYou know Charleston is always going to add his two cents. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDoja Cat Limits Her Instagram Comments, Shares New Photo DumpAfter a year full of controversy, Doja finally restricted her comment section. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureSlim Thug Semi-Apologizes For Comments On Cassie And Diddy, Fans Dig Up Craigslist Sex Ad He PostedOnce it is on the internet, it is there forever. By Zachary Horvath