SZA Slams Body Shamers For Making Her More Reserved

Some folks are just so insensitive.

Superstars and celebrities in general are always going to be under immense pressure from fans. It's just the nature of going down this sort of lifestyle. But at the end of the day, as one human being, you are not going to please everyone. That's something SZA is more than aware of and it's why she is continuing to be a little more careful and to herself. Those were essentially her words after a pretty insensitive fan left a heartless comment on X, according to TMZ. The tense interaction between these two began thanks to another supporter sharing a video of the SOS artist back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In it, the Missouri act is in the backyard of her mother's home, and she explains she was there for two months up until it was posted. She was just laying low and digging through her mom's storage and came across a dress she wore. SZA talks about she wants to turn into a new piece of clothing so that she extends the life of it while expressing her love of recycling and such. Overall, it's a cute but pretty normal video and she seems really happy on the surface.

SZA Is Done With Haters

However, where this all turns bad is thanks to one comment in particular that caused SZA to clap back. It appears to be a female X user and she responded to the caption of the video that reads, "i miss this era so much." This was apparently what this woman was looking for to blurt out, "aka before she got big and bbl culture like." SZA then hit back with, "Yall say weird s*** like this and wonder why I'm different and don't feel comfortable w yall anymore. Lol."