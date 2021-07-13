body shaming
- LifeAoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her BodyThe model admitted on IG Live that she sometimes accidentally pins people's rude comments when trying to block them.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAlabama Barker's Body Shamers Addressed By Teen In Scathing TikTok VideoAlabama says the few pounds she has put on recently are due to her thyroid and autoimmune conditions.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMadison Beer Rips Into "Fan" Following Horrendous Body-Shaming CommentsThey said WHAT to Madison!?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBebe Rexha To Body-Shamers: "I Know I Got Fat"The hitmaker is tired of hearing about her weight gain.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureJorja Smith Trends On Twitter As Fans Shut Down Body-Shaming CommentsBefore her "falling or flying" album arrives this September, Jorja shared the "Little Things (Remix)" music video with Nia Archives this past weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCoi Leray Admits To Overreacting In Latto Call-OutCoi took to Twitter again to reflect a little bit more on Latto's comments towards her on her latest single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefCoi Leray Puts Latto On Blast For Body-Shaming HerCoi Leray does not tolerate disrespect.By Alexander Cole
- GramLatto Tackles Body-Shamers With Shapely Thirst TrapsLatto shares multiple thirst traps after body shamers made fun of her this week.By Alex Zidel
- GramBhad Bhabie Says Her New Look Was A Test, & Everyone Failed MiserablyBhad Bhabie says she was testing her bullies with her new video, and they failed.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLizzo Shares Body Positive Post On Social Media In Response To HatersLizzo shared a series of selfies, reminding herself that she's "the finest b*tch in the universe."By Cole Blake
- MusicBhad Bhabie Claps Back At Body Shamers With Poolside Swim Suit PhotoBhad Bhabie has a message for fans who have a problem with her body.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureT.I. Defends Lizzo After Being Body-Shamed: "F*ck Them People"T.I. came to the defense of Lizzo on his Instagram story.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Fights Off Body Shamers: "My Sh*t Just Big As F*ck"Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus shared a hateful message she received and spoke about the body-shaming she's faced.By Alex Zidel