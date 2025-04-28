Cardi B Shares A "Fun Fact" About Herself To Body Shaming TikToker

Cardi B recently used Instagram to confront criticism about her body, sharing that she had her buttock injections removed in January 2024.

She explained she gained 25 pounds during her latest pregnancy, much of it naturally reshaping her figure. Seven months postpartum, Cardi emphasized she has not had new cosmetic surgery.

Frustrated by ongoing commentary, she called out women for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards, noting men rarely engage in such judgment. Her post highlighted the hypocrisy of a culture that pushes women toward enhancements yet shames them afterward.

Cardi B's Instagram Story included the caption "Fun fact… I actually took butt shots out January 2024, Fun fact I gained 25 pounds while I was pregnant and most of that went to my butt and his, fun fact I gave birth 7 months ago … Why is never man talking bout women bodies is always you weird ass females … And no I haven't gotten surgery … Yall always talk about girls getting on the table then turn around and make you wanna lay on one but God forbid I talk about how yall look …"

Throughout her career, Cardi has been open about navigating fame’s rigid beauty ideals. Early on, she altered her appearance to fit industry expectations. Now, her outlook reflects a deeper embrace of self-acceptance, especially after motherhood.

Cardi B’s Clap Back

Beyond defending herself, Cardi's message urged women to show solidarity rather than fuel cycles of judgment. She pointed out the double standard where society praises artificial perfection but ridicules women who attain it.

Known for her blunt honesty, Cardi’s latest comments offered a sharp cultural critique on the policing of women’s bodies. She called for an end to toxic beauty narratives and pushed for a more inclusive conversation around self-image, health, and respect.