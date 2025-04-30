Cardi B Vents About Late Features As She Prepares To Unleash “Iconic” New Album

Cardi B fans have been waiting for her sophomore album for years now, and according to femcee, they won't have to wait much longer. Recently, she hopped on Instagram Live to tease what's to come, and to vent about some of the issues she's run into in the process of trying to perfect the project.

"I really need these f*cking features," she admits in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "And it's like I'm not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it's like come on now, I need that, I need that right now ... Y'all don't want to miss this opportunity."

Cardi went on, explaining that she doesn't always like to hear everyone's opinions on her music, as it can make her second guess herself. This time around, however, the feedback has been nothing but positive. She even says some of her collaborators got emotional upon hearing her latest offering, calling it "iconic." At the time of writing, an official release date for the album has yet to be announced.

She teased it again earlier this month, however, making it clear that it might not be what listeners are expecting.

"I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she told Billboard. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."