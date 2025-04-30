Cardi B Vents About Late Features As She Prepares To Unleash “Iconic” New Album

BY Caroline Fisher 233 Views
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B has yet to confirm a release date for her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, but according to her, it’s coming soon.

Cardi B fans have been waiting for her sophomore album for years now, and according to femcee, they won't have to wait much longer. Recently, she hopped on Instagram Live to tease what's to come, and to vent about some of the issues she's run into in the process of trying to perfect the project.

"I really need these f*cking features," she admits in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "And it's like I'm not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it's like come on now, I need that, I need that right now ... Y'all don't want to miss this opportunity."

Cardi went on, explaining that she doesn't always like to hear everyone's opinions on her music, as it can make her second guess herself. This time around, however, the feedback has been nothing but positive. She even says some of her collaborators got emotional upon hearing her latest offering, calling it "iconic." At the time of writing, an official release date for the album has yet to be announced.

Cardi B New Boyfriend

She teased it again earlier this month, however, making it clear that it might not be what listeners are expecting.

"I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she told Billboard. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."

New music isn't the only thing on Cardi B's mind these days either. She's also rumored to be dating Stefon Diggs, though this hasn't been confirmed. Over the weekend, she told followers on Twitter Spaces that she doesn't feel a need to fire back at trolls as often these days since she's so distracted by her new man.

