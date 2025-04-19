 Cardi B Promises Her Sophomore Album Will Be “Messy”

BY Caroline Fisher 434 Views
Cardi B Album Messy Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Cardi B, her eagerly anticipated sophomore album will be something fans won't expect, and she's "100 percent confident" with it.

Fans have been waiting for Cardi B's new album for years, and now, it looks like it's finally on the horizon. During a recent chat with Billboard, the femcee provided a brief update on the project, teasing what listeners can expect.

"I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she told the outlet. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."

At the time of writing, both the title of the album and its release date have yet to be been announced. Cardi's latest remarks about the project come just a few weeks after she discussed it on Twitter Spaces, providing her supporters with even more hints about what's to come.

Read More: Offset Goes Wild At Raunchy Beach Party Amid Cardi B Drama

Cardi B & Offset Drama

“The features on my album are really good,” she revealed at the time. "I don’t have a lot of features but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before. And the ones that I have not worked before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all."

"I can tell y’all this, I’m 100 percent confident with this album,” Cardi also added. “I just don’t think what I got is out there. That’s all I’mma say. I gave y’all some clues on my features, that’s it."

Working on new music is far from the only thing keeping Cardi B busy these days, however. She's also been wrapped up in some drama involving her ex, Offset. Just this week, he suggested in a tweet Cardi's foe BIA may not have been lying about her alleged infidelity. His tweet was quickly deleted.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset Of Sleeping With Ari Fletcher In Leaked DMs

