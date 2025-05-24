Cardi B Delivers Major Update On New Album While Venting About Delays

BY Caroline Fisher 715 Views
Cardi B Update Hip Hop News
Cardi B performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Shelley Mays / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans have been patiently waiting for Cardi B's sophomore album for years, and now, it looks like it's right around the corner.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months from Cardi B. Aside from dealing with near-constant drama involving her split from Offset, she's been hard at work readying her next album. The eagerly anticipated project doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.

During a recent livestream, she provided her supporters with an update on the release, sharing the disappointing news that she's facing more delays. Judging by the sound of things, however, an announcement could be coming soon.

"Right now it's really really really not my fault," she explained, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. "Well it kind of is, but it's kind of not ... I'm trying to get everything at the same time. This bundle sh*t be annoying, I'm not even gonna lie. This bundle sh*t be annoying."

Cardi went on to say that she doesn't like having to depend on other people for certain things, suggesting that whatever setbacks she's currently up against are out of her control. She also said that if it were up to her, the album would have been announced last week.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Luckily, most fans think it'll be worth the wait. She chatted about the project with Billboard back in April, teasing what exactly listeners can look forward to.

"I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she told the outlet at the time. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."

New music isn't all that's keeping Cardi busy these days either. She's also currently in a relationship with Stefon Diggs, which she finally hard-launched at a New York Knicks game after months of rampant rumors.

