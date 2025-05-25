Cardi B To Receive ASCAP's Voice Of The Culture Award As Fans Continue Waiting For Her Sophomore Album

BY Cole Blake 197 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS
US rapper Cardi B attends the 4th annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Cardi B's latest award win comes as she continues to face delays regarding the release of her next album.

Cardi B will be receiving ASCAP’s Voice of the Culture Award during a private ceremony in Los Angeles, next month, as caught by Complex. ASCAP Chairman Paul Williams confirmed the news in a recent press release.

"Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women," Williams said. "Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others, a true testament to her undeniable impact. We are proud to present Cardi B with this year's ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award."

It's far from the first honor that ASCAP has presented Cardi B. She already has two Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year awards as well as eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards and 23 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Read More: Cardi B Delivers Major Update On New Album While Venting About Delays

Cardi B's New Album

The Voice of the Culture Award win comes for Cardi B as she continues to prepare for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album. She recently discussed what fans can expect from the project during an interview with Billboard. She described it as "messy."

"I almost want to say the name because that's what it'll be about," Cardi said. "I feel like my album is messy. She's a messy queen. I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's not really out right now. It's gonna be things that people do expect me and a lot of things people don't expect from me [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I'm loving again."

As for a release date, Cardi B vented on Instagram Live about facing more delays, last week. "Right now it's really really really not my fault," she explained, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. "Well it kind of is, but it's kind of not ... I'm trying to get everything at the same time. This bundle sh*t be annoying, I'm not even gonna lie. This bundle sh*t be annoying."

Read More: Cardi B Calls Out Rory For Commenting On Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Update Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Delivers Major Update On New Album While Venting About Delays 882
Cardi B Vents Late Features Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Vents About Late Features As She Prepares To Unleash “Iconic” New Album 1.8K
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Music Cardi B Wins Songwriter Of The Year Trophy At Rhythm & Soul Music Awards 5.3K
Cardi B Album Messy Hip Hop News Music  Cardi B Promises Her Sophomore Album Will Be “Messy” 2.3K