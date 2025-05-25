Cardi B will be receiving ASCAP’s Voice of the Culture Award during a private ceremony in Los Angeles, next month, as caught by Complex. ASCAP Chairman Paul Williams confirmed the news in a recent press release.

"Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women," Williams said. "Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others, a true testament to her undeniable impact. We are proud to present Cardi B with this year's ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award."

It's far from the first honor that ASCAP has presented Cardi B. She already has two Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year awards as well as eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards and 23 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Cardi B's New Album

The Voice of the Culture Award win comes for Cardi B as she continues to prepare for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album. She recently discussed what fans can expect from the project during an interview with Billboard. She described it as "messy."

"I almost want to say the name because that's what it'll be about," Cardi said. "I feel like my album is messy. She's a messy queen. I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's not really out right now. It's gonna be things that people do expect me and a lot of things people don't expect from me [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I'm loving again."

As for a release date, Cardi B vented on Instagram Live about facing more delays, last week. "Right now it's really really really not my fault," she explained, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. "Well it kind of is, but it's kind of not ... I'm trying to get everything at the same time. This bundle sh*t be annoying, I'm not even gonna lie. This bundle sh*t be annoying."