- MusicKendrick Lamar Registers A Slew Of New Songs With ASCAP, Fueling Album SpeculationIs new Kendrick on the way?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Baby Crowned As ASCAP's 2021 Songwriter Of The YearHe will receive the trophy at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.By Madusa S.
- MusicASCAP AWARDS: Quavo & Gucci Mane Tie, Migos, Kendrick Lamar & More WinLast night's award show blessed your faves.By Zaynab
- MusicMigos Set To Receive ASCAP Vanguard AwardMigos will be presented the award at the Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.By Aron A.
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Back With A Lesson On Sample ClearanceAttention all artists - TuneCore is here to clear up some of your misconceptions about sample clearance. By HNHH Staff
- MusicFrank Ocean Sued By Producer Over "Blonde" Royalties In Ongoing Legal Battle: ReportFrank Ocean's legal war has yet to come to an end.By Aron A.
- MusicFrank Ocean Sues Producer Over "Blonde" Songwriting Credits: ReportReports say Frank Ocean is suing a producer on "Blonde" who's seeking co-writing credits. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Given The ASCAP's Biggets HonorBiggie gets his due.By Matt F
- MusicLana Del Rey & The Weeknd To Collaborate On "Lust For Life"A new Weeknd & Lana Del Rey collaboration is in the works.
By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLauryn Hill, Jay-Z, & Timbaland Honored At ASCAP Rhythm & Soul AwardsLauryn Hill, Jay-Z, & Timbaland were honored at Thursday's ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicDr. Dre Presents Kendrick Lamar With ASCAP's Vanguard AwardK. Dot continues to receive recognition for his good work. By hnhh