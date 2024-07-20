Boosie Badazz Wins $21K Settlement After Suing Florida Nightclub

It's been a good month for Boosie Badazz.

Boosie Badazz has been on a lucky streak as of late, and fortunately for him, it doesn't seem to show any signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, he saw a happy ending in his longwinded legal battle over a federal gun charge. A California judge dismissed the case, meaning that he's finally off the hook. He got emotional about the verdict on Instagram, thanking god and sharing big plans for the future.

Now, he's won a settlement after suing the Fort Myers, Florida nightclub Celsius. Allegedly, the nightclub played his music without having an ASCAP license. As a result, Boosie is now $21K richer, and his music can no longer be played in the club unless they secure the proper license.

Boosie Badazz Has Another Legal Victory Under His Belt

Boosie has yet to comment on this particular case, as he's surely been distracted by the dismissal of his federal gun charge. After all, it limited his ability to travel, forced him to wear an ankle monitor, and more. Amid the celebration, however, there has been some suspicion surrounding how exactly Boosie got off. Some have even speculated that he "snitched" on someone else in order to walk free. He vehemently denies this and insists that there wasn't anyone he could have snitched on. He addressed the rumors during a recent interview with VladTV, claiming that they don't even make sense.

"Four people got caught, I'm the only one that got charged," he told Vlad with a laugh. "Who the f*ck imma tell on? That sh*t cr*zy."