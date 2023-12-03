Boosie Badazz Addresses Lawsuit Backlash, Claims People Don't Call 50 Cent A "Snitch" For Suing

Boosie has taken aim at the people calling him a "snitch" for suing multiple rappers in recent weeks. "To those people calling me a snitch for suing...They the same people that want you to go to shoot somebody behind this. They would rather you go shoot somebody instead of sue somebody. Cuz they wanna holler 'Free Boosie' so they get likes. It's called 'tricking you off the streets'. I woke up to my DM the other day like 'Boosie you fake now man. You supposed to shoot that [expletive][expletive] up'," Boosie said on a recent livestream.

Furthermore, Boosie argued that people don't make the same comments about 50 Cent. "When people do the sh-t to 50 Cent and 50 sue they a--, do y'all call him a snitch for suing? Or do y'all laugh and applaud it?" Boosie asked. The most recent target of Boosie's legal ire was Rod Wave. According to Boosie, Wave used a sample without permission. "That n-gga Rod Wave ain't pull up on me. I don't own the song fully, I own a percentage of it. I still have publishing in it and writer's credits. So, I guess when he found out that, he don't want to give me nothing. We going to court. Nobody contacted me. Nobody gave me my publishing. Nobody gave me my writer's credit. How you clear it, when you ain't clear it with me?" Boosie explained in a recent livestream.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Admits Tootie Raww's Feud With Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Worries Him

Boosie Reveals Pre-Lawsuit Offer For Rod Wave

Meanwhile, Boosie also revealed the offer he had made to Wave to avoid a lawsuit. According to Boosie, he asked for $200K and 25% of the track's onward profits. Furthermore, Boosie implied that Wave had submitted a counteroffer and explained that he hadn't cleared the sample with his own label, let alone Boosie's team. It remains unclear if Boosie is going ahead with his lawsuit as a result.

However, Boosie isn't the only one handing out lawsuits. In a recent stream, Boosie revealed that he was the subject of two lawsuits. The first was a wrongful death suit over an incident that occurred near a 2017 music video shoot. The second suit stems from a brawl that broke out during a Legendz Of The Street Tour performance in Atlanta in 2021. Boosie has expressed his frustration with both suits, arguing that they don't make sense as he wasn't directly involved in either of them. Despite this, both suits have been filed and are thus a developing story.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thinks That The Florida District Attorney Kept YNW Melly In Jail To Allow New Death Penalty Law To Pass

[via]