50 Cent Claims "Power" Lawsuit Drug Dealer "Waited Too Long" To File Assault Charges

50 Cent has requested the dismissal of assault charges claimed by Corey "Ghost" Holland. Fif has said that the former drug dealer "waited too long" to add the assault allegations to his already existing $1 billion lawsuit against the G-Unit mogul. “Plaintiff’s claim that he suffered from severe emotional distress is undermined by the allegations that Plaintiff owns a weapon and he and his family repeatedly tried to confront Jackson,” Fif's legal team noted in court filings. "The allegation that Jackson ‘actually came to plaintiff home and neighborhood’ and ‘pull[ed] up to plaintiff home’ does not constitute a claim for assault," Fif's motion added.

Holland is suing Fif for $1 billion. The former drug dealer claimed that Fif is using his life story as inspiration for the Power series without permission. The additional assault claims have added an additional $300 mill to the suit. Holland has alleged that Fif has tried to intimidate him into retracting his lawsuit. “The alleged conduct—Jackson ‘came to plaintiff home and neighborhood’—took place over a year before this Action was commenced. Around late July or early August 2021, Plaintiff can’t remember exactly your honor, but defendant Jackson decided to come to plaintiff neighborhood, not once, but twice. This claim is thus untimely. The assault claim should therefore be dismissed for failure to state a claim because the First Amended Complaint is devoid of any allegations to support such a claim against Jackson," Fif's motion states.

50 Cent Continues Trolling Diddy

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 23: 50 Cent attends a pre-party before his "Final Lap" tour at Ball Arena on July 23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Away from Fif's legal woes, he has spent plenty of time trolling Diddy. Last weekend, Fif posted a picture of Diddy dancing with his trousers around his ankles. "👀what kinda batty boy party is this! 🤨Bumba clot !!!! Why ya tink I don’t go to diss?" Fif wrote as a caption. It's a major turn around from Fif. Previously, he had appeared to show some compassion for Diddy. "Damn I hope he alright if you cool with him check on him. All joke a side this is a lot," Fif wrote.

It came after a third lawsuit was filed against Diddy. The suit was filed just hours before the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act on Thanksgiving. In the suit, an anonymous woman claims she went on a date with Diddy in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people. The wave of allegations against Diddy has come after his former long-time partner Cassie released a series of horrific allegations against him in her own suit.

