50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Hilarious Pants-less Photo

50 Cent has once again turned his sights on Diddy, posting a photo of the Bad Boy Records founder dancing with his pants around his ankles. "👀what kinda batty boy party is this! 🤨Bumba clot !!!! Why ya tink I don’t go to diss?" Fif wrote as a caption. It's a major turn around from Fif, who appeared to show some compassion for Diddy after the record mogul was served a third lawsuit. "Damn I hope he alright if you cool with him check on him. All joke a side this is a lot," Fif wrote earlier in the week.

The third suit against Diddy was filed just hours before the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act on Thursday night. In the suit, an anonymous woman claims she went on a date with Diddy in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people. The wave of allegations against Diddy has come after his former long-time partner Cassie released a series of horrific allegations against him in her own suit.

Fif Goes All In Against Diddy

However, the pants-down photo isn't Fif's first attack on Diddy since the allegations came out. "LOL. He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water. And here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he ever put his hand on," Fif said in his first comments about the allegations.

Furthermore, social media users unearthed an old clip from Drink Champs in which Fif spoke on Diddy. In the clip, Fif told a bizarre story about Diddy really wanting to take the G-Unit mogul shopping. It's unclear what the complete context of the story was. However, Fif definitely appeared to use it to imply that Diddy wasn't all that he seemed to be.

