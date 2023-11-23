50 Cent Suggests "Surviving Diddy" As His Next Executive-Produced Show Or Film

The recent allegations against Diddy caused a firestorm in pop culture, which some seem eager to explore... or exploit. Moreover, his rival 50 Cent commented a lot on these developments, suggesting that this would be the first part in a long series of reckonings. In fact, it seems like he might've been right, as the Bad Boy mogul now faces a lot of consequences for these claims. Furthermore, these range from other label executives facing accusations, brands distancing themselves from him, and a whole lot more. All in all, the G-Unit boss looked at all this and thought, "Wow, this could make for a great addition to my cinematic universe."

"I Told you they was coming, in 5,4,3,2,1 SMH,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (November 22), sharing various headlines of the fallout of Cassie's now-settled lawsuit against Diddy. “This is a movie (SURVIVING P DIDDY) OR (DIDDY, DO IT OR NOT) executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson coming soon!" Of course, given his experience with producing hit shows and other entertainment, we can't really tell whether he's joking or not. Still, knowing the Queens icon, there's probably a very real chance that he'll at least attempt to get it green-lit.

50 Cent Hints At Executive Producing Something About The Diddy Situation

One of the things that 50 Cent alluded to was the sexual assault lawsuit that former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre was hit with on Wednesday from a Jane Doe. In it, she claims that Pierre groomed and sexually assaulted her. While Diddy escaped mention in the suit, it does name Combs Enterprises, Bad Boy Entertainment, and Bad Boy Records as codefendants. "We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee,” a Bad Boy company representative stated. “The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees."

Meanwhile, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' MC's post also named Macy's as one of the brands phasing out their Diddy partnership. Overall, no matter how you slice it, this is a very ugly situation. We'll see if some form of media comes out analyzing it... and whether it's respectful, good, or beneficial to begin with. Still, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on 50 Cent and Diddy.

