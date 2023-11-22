Diageo Uses Cassie’s Diddy Lawsuit In Attempt To Further Push Him Out Of DeLeon Tequila

Diageo cited Cassie’s recent lawsuit against Diddy in a letter filed with a New York court, last Friday, while further attempting to push him out as the face of DeLeón tequila. The company noted new “public and disturbing accusations” against the Bad Boy mogul and argued they risk “devastating and permanent damage” to the tequila brand.

Diageo also claimed that, as revealed by a statement from Diddy's lawyer to The New York Times, he knew about Cassie's accusations for months in advance. The company explained that the period of time “happens to correspond with the pendency of Combs Wines’ original lawsuit against Diageo.”

Read More: Diddy Accused By Diageo Of Working Against Other Black-Owned Businesses

Diddy Performs At The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy, last week, accusing him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The two agreed on a settlement less than 24 hours later. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie wrote in a statement afterward. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” She reportedly took home $30 million in exchange for dropping the legal pursuit.

Diddy isn't the only person at Bad Boy facing sexual abuse allegations. Just days after Cassie's lawsuit, a former assistant at the label filed a similar complaint against ex-executive Harve Pierre. In response, a spokesperson for the company said in a statement: “The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuit against Harve Pierre as well as Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Scores Legal Win In Diageo & DeLeon Tequila Case, Will Move Forward

[Via]