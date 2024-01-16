Diddy And Diageo Announce They've Settled Their Lawsuit

Last year, Diddy filed a lawsuit against spirits giant Diageo. The rap mogul and company had been collaborating over DeLeon Tequila though it wasn't always love between both sides. Last year both sides cut ties with each other following a lawsuit filed by the rap exec against Diageo. He accused them of not prioritizing the brand and even managing it with racist intentions. The company denied all of his allegations immediately and news about the suit started to dry up in the months following.

Now according to TMZ, the two sides have come to a resolution. They revealed the news that Diddy was withdrawing the lawsuit he originally filed last year. "Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them. Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice," a statement shared by both parties reads. While there was no news of a settlement, TMZ does speculate that the legal proceedings feel like they could have ended with some kind of agreement.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

Diddy Dropping Diageo Lawsuit

Of course when you're discussing recent lawsuits involving Diddy, Diageo isn't the first thing that comes to most people's minds. The rap mogul has been subject to a series of lawsuits dating back to last year accusing him of decades of sexual misconduct and abuse. The original lawsuit came from Cassie and though it was settled quickly it opener up a flood of new litigation.

One person who has been thinking a lot about the legendary rap figure in recent months and that's 50 Cent. He saw the lawsuits as an opportunity to reignite beef and has been taking to Instagram to repeatedly attack Diddy. He's used stand-up comedy clips, prisoner testimony, and even AI-generated images as attacks against the rap exec. He's also promised to make a documentary investigating the allegations made against him and give the profits to his accusers. What do you think of Diddy and Diageo quietly ending their lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Speaks On Diddy's Allegations

[Via]