Cassie's Friend Recalls Diddy's Alleged Abuse In New Interview

Last month, Diddy's ex Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder, accusing him of rape, physical abuse, and more. The two of them settled shortly after she filed, but her allegations still managed to spark a great deal of discourse, particularly as more alleged victims come forward. Since Cassie filed, Diddy has been hit with four additional lawsuits from women who accuse him of sexual assault.

Amid all of this, Cassie's friend and collaborator Tiffany Red has come forward, sharing her account of witnessing Diddy's alleged abuse in an interview with NBC News. According to her, she saw Diddy corner Cassie at her 29th birthday party, where he proceeded to "[cuss] her out with his hand in her face." She says that things escalated later that night when she was staying the night at Cassie's home.

Tiffany Red Speaks Out Against Diddy

Tiffany Red recalls waking up to the sound of Cassie screaming and heading downstairs to see what the commotion was. She claims that she walked into the living room to find Cassie "sedated," and Diddy proceeded to make some disturbing remarks. "Tell your girl she wants some birthday d*ck," she says Diddy told her, upset that Cassie wasn't interested in sleeping with him. She remembers advocating for her friend, reminding him that she didn't have to do anything she didn't want to.

The songwriter explained that a few months ago, Cassie revealed what was actually taking place that night, which shocked her. According to her, Diddy wanted Cassie to participate in a "freak off," which allegedly included him hiring sex workers to sleep with her while he watched. "She told me the only time he was willing to work on her music or go through any plans, any of that, was when she had a freak off," Tiffany Red says. "To find out that like, I spent all these years writing these songs for him to rape my friend to? It's just disgusting." What do you think of Cassie's friend Tiffany Red speaking out against Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

