Recording Academy Says They're "Evaluating" Whether To Invite Diddy

The Recording Academy says that its taking the situation with Diddy "very seriously."

REVOLT And AT&amp;T Summit

The Recording Academy has released a statement addressing the backlash to inviting Diddy to attend the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony. The organization says that is "evaluating" whether the disgraced Bad Boy mogul will be in attendance. The decision comes in the wake of several alleged victims suing Diddy for sexual assault.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy said in its statement on Tuesday.

Diddy Attends 44th Grammy Awards

The statement comes after a report from The Mirror suggested that the situation is causing a "logistical nightmare" for the Grammys. In addition to numerous celebrities asking that the organization bar him from attending, the women's rights group, UltraViolet, also argued against inviting Diddy. “We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking of a minor and domestic violence made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the past three weeks,” their statement reads. “The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever.”

The accusations began with Cassie back in November. Diddy finally broke his silence on the lawsuits on Instagram, earlier this month. He wrote: "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth." Be on the lookout for further details on Diddy attending the Grammys on HotNewHipHop.

