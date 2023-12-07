Diddy Should Be Banned From The 2024 Grammys, Women's Rights Group Claims

Recently, the women's rights group UltraViolet argued that the Recording Academy should ban Diddy from the 2024 Grammys. Their statement comes amid the fourth sexual assault lawsuit Diddy's been hit with in recent weeks. According to them, the Grammys should take a firm stance on the matter for the sake of survivors, and for the #MeToo movement.

“We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking of a minor and domestic violence made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the past three weeks,” their statement reads. “The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever.”

UltraViolet Wants Diddy Kicked From The Grammys

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“Not surprisingly," they also add, "almost all of Combs’ brands have dropped him for his abusive and inexcusable behavior. But last month, the Grammys awarded Combs with his first-ever nomination as a lead artist in one of the two R&B album categories. We are calling on the Grammys to stop enabling abusers and to immediately rescind Combs’ nomination and invitation. Survivors don’t need to see that.” They go on, noting how challenging it can be for victims of abuse to come forward. UltraViolet emphasizes how for this reason among others, they "deserve our attention and our respect."

Most recently, Diddy has been accused by an anonymous woman of gang-raping her, along with Harve Pierre and another unnamed man. The alleged assault took place in 2003, when she was only 17 years old. Diddy has since denied the allegations, claiming that amid his various sexual assault lawsuits, "Enough is enough." What do you think of women's advocacy group UltraViolet pushing for Diddy to get banned from the 2024 Grammys? Do you agree with them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

