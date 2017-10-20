women's rights
- MusicDiddy Should Be Banned From The 2024 Grammys, Women's Rights Group Claims"The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability," UltraViolet's statement reads.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsGloRilla's Abortion Joke Upsets Social Media Users"Y'all know what I do. I d**n near gotta membership at dat place," Glo tweeted over the weekend when shutting down pregnancy rumours.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJohn Legend Wants Men To Take A Stand For Women's RightsJohn Legend has a simple request for the guys.By James Jones
- Pop CultureKimberly Elise Angers People After Supporting Roe V. Wade OverturnThe "Set It Off" actress caused controversy after revealing her views on abortion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsKendrick Lamar Voices Support For "Women's Rights" After Roe V. Wade DecisionKendrick Lamar spoke out during his performance at Glastonbury in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on Roe v. Wade.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He's Done More For Women Than Any Other PresidentDonald Trump tweets that he has done more for women during his presidency than any other President in the history of the United States.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Joins The #FreeASAP Movement & Shares Her Own StoryThe rapper recalled almost being arrested in Jamaica.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLeslie Jones Goes Off About Alabama's Abortion Law On "SNL"Many people are frustrated with the Bible Belt.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyHasan Minhaj Calls Out "Saudi-Loyalist" Jared Kushner At The TIME 100 GalaHasan Minhaj lobbied for the release of a Saudi political prisoner at the TIME 100 gala.By Devin Ch
- SocietyGina Rodriguez Criticized For Saying Black Women Earn More Than LatinasGina Rodriguez 's recent words have been deemed controversial.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Insecure" In-Show TV Series "Kev'yn" Gets Real Life EpisodesA show within a show. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLindsay Lohan Apologizes For Saying Women In The #MeToo Movement "Look Weak"Lohan is backtracking on her statements. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDrake's Dad Dennis Graham On #MeToo Movement: "Don't Go Into A Man's Room!""Don't go into a man's room."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Pulled Into Alleged Sexual Assault CaseThe lawsuit has been filed by an unidentified woman.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Champions For Women's Rights With 100K DonationXXXTentacion is looking to make things right.By Mitch Findlay