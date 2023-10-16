GloRilla’s Abortion Joke Upsets Social Media Users

GloRilla is one of the younger rap divas making her presence felt at this time, meaning she still has some growing up to do when it comes to self-expression. The "F.N.F." artist has a talent for putting her thoughts into lyrics that become hit songs, but there have been several occasions where her social media posts have landed Big Glo in hot water. The most recent instance was this past weekend when the 24-year-old suggested that she's eligible for a membership at the abortion clinic after making so many visits.

"Stop asking am I next?" the CMG artist wrote on Twitter after Sexyy Red confirmed that she's expecting. "Y'all know what I do. I damn near gotta membership at dat place," she added. Glo obviously didn't mention abortion by name in her post, but it didn't take long for followers to infer what she was talking about. "Nah sis, not a good look 😭," one triggered user replied to the rap diva's post.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims To Have Had Fertility Issues Due To Past Abortions With Blueface

GloRilla's Tweet Makes People Uncomfortable

"She just wants y’all to stop comparing her and let her live. To each [their] own," another person declared in Glo's defense. To be fair, the "Tomorrow 2" artist has spent almost her entire career having her petite frame compared to other women's BBLs, not to mention their stage presence. For people to presume that she's ready for children just because her contemporaries are having some of their own is likely frustrating for the rising star, who's simply trying to craft her own identity in the industry.

Read More: GloRilla Recreates Lisa “Lefteye” Lopes’ Look At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

Reactions Pour in from Concerned Users

Keep scrolling to see what else concerned GloRilla fans have been saying about her controversial "joke." Do you think more women with large platforms should be vocal about their abortion experience, or is the Memphis native things taking things too far in exaggerating how easily accessible the process is? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]