GloRilla Seems To Suggest She Wants An Abortion Clinic Membership

GloRilla is a bit of a menace on Twitter in the best way; her tweets are often unfiltered, hilarious, and staunchly attitude-driven. However, every once in a while, she gets fans buzzing with cryptic messages, strange confessions or statements, or hints at some scandalous topic. Now, the rapper is raising eyebrows with her latest post on the social media platform for pretty bizarre reasons, in the sense that it's tough to explicitly confirm that this is what she's really talking about. "Stop asking am I next y'all kno what I do," the "Tomorrow 2" MC wrote. "I damn near gotta membership at dat place."

Moreover, people think that she's actually referring to an abortion clinic, which does line up contextually. Folks often ask who's "next" in line to have a baby, clinics do accept memberships, and none of that is taking into account the pro-life or pro-choice debate, which is a massive can of worms. Unfortunately, though, GloRilla's tweets surrounding this one on Saturday (October 14) don't provide much further context. As such, maybe this is talking about something completely different, but perhaps we'll never know.

GloRilla's Head-Turning Tweet

That aside, she recently was at the center of much more contentious and spicy speculation surrounding her life, relationships, and career. Twitter went wild last week when rumors flew around that the Memphis native and JT of the City Girls got into a physical altercation at this year's VMAs. This came up months after the ceremony and with no video evidence or alleged clips whatsoever. In other words, this gossip around GloRilla was basically completely unprompted, and responses to it were more viral than the allegation itself.

Meanwhile, that exemplifies another sad instance of femcees being pitted against each other for no apparent reason. Sure, you can talk about artist loyalties, competitive tendencies, and the like, but it still doesn't excuse fans wanting artists to beef for their entertainment. Until they start scuffling for real or sending shots at each other, we have nothing but assumptions to go off of. For more news and updates on GloRilla, stick around on HNHH.

