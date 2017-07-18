membership
- MusicGloRilla Seems To Suggest She Wants An Abortion Clinic Membership"Stop asking am I next y'all know what I do. I damn near got a membership at that place," the Memphis MC tweeted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentNetflix Plans On Pulling "Friends" From Streaming Service & Fans Are Seriously Upset"Friends" will no longer be at your Netflix streaming disposal.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyOlive Garden Offering Unlimited Pasta Pass For $300For all your pasta dreams to come true.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Earns Free Lifetime Premium Membership For PornhubPornHub & Blacked want Kanye West to receive a lifetime membership to their content.By Aron A.
- LifeAmazon Prime Ups Its Membership Rate To $119/YearThe service is experiencing a massive growth. By David Saric
- MusicDiplo Jokes About Applying For An R. Kelly Sex Cult MembershipDiplo has some thoughts on the R. Kelly situation.By Matt F