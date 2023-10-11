GloRilla Delivers Polarizing “Cha Cha Cha” Performance At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

One of the standout female MCs in modern rap right now is GloRilla. Her deep and husky delivery is something fresh and exciting, helping separate herself from similar artists in her lane. Glo's notoriety continues to flourish with her latest performance at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. On top of her hitting centerstage, the Memphis rapper was also up for some nominations as well. Those awards included the following: Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Video, Song Of The Year, Hip-Hop Album Of The Year, Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse. That is quite an impressive list for the young artist. Unfortunately, she was not able to take any awards with her.

But, GloRilla is staying hot regardless. She already has plenty of hits under her belt and that list will continue to grow. However, some feel the "Tomorrow 2" artist is already on the decline. One of her recent cuts off of the Gangsta Art 2 album, "Cha Cha Cha," has been getting dragged through the mud. Kai Cenat recently reacted to the track in disgust and many are in agreeance. Listeners are not liking how she flipped the classic dance track "Cha Cha Slide." The live performance with Fivio Foreign further cements the original thoughts on the song.

GloRilla And Fivio Foreign Hit The Stage

In the original Instagram post from theneighborhoodtalk, the comments section obliterates Glo and the track. One fan says, "Now they promoting her stage presence cause the music trash 😂😂😂" Another piles on, "This is why Nicki should never retire 😭" It is crazy to see and recognize how quickly people can turn on an artist after one controversial track. But, like GloRilla said, "I'll never go nowhere & I'll bet every dollar to your name."

