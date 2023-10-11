Sergio Brown Arrested In California In Connection With Mother’s Death

Sergio Brown has been deported from Mexico and arrested by customs officials in San Diego, according to TMZ. The ex-NFL player has been in Mexico ever since his mother Myrtle was found dead near her home in Illinois. Brown was initially missing as his mother's death was ruled a homicide. However, he later began posting concerning videos on social media from Mexico. That came to an end earlier this week as he was removed from the country. Plans are already reportedly underway to extradite him from California to Illinois. He is currently being held in jail in California at the time of writing.

Brown was a starting safety for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but undrafted in 2010. However, he was later signed by the Patriots and would play nearly 100 games over the next seven seasons, although he would only ever start 15 games. He retired in 2016 following a brief stint with the Bills. Finishing his career with 144 tackles, Brown also played for the Colts and Jags. His time with the Bills came after a training camp with the Falcons.

Sergio Brown Investigation: What We Know

Many questions still remain about what happened roughly a month ago in Maywood, Illinois. Relatives reported Sergio and Myrtle missing on September 16. Myrtle's sister said she had spoken with her since September 14. Later that day, police found Myrtle beside a creek near her home. The county medical examiner ruled that she "suffered multiple injuries during an assault" and ruled her death a homicide.

Meanwhile, Brown emerged a few days later to vocally doubt his mother's death, calling it "fake news". He also alleged that federal agencies were after him and in one video, quoted the film Finding Nemo. However, subsequent videos showed Brown partying and generally living it up. The charges he is facing have not been made public. However, sources told TMZ that Brown has been charged in connection with his mother's death. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

