Sergio Brown Seen Living It Up In Tulum Amid Search For Mom’s Killer

If you have been following the NFL as of late, you know that former Indianapolis Colts star Sergio Brown has been in the news. Initially, he was considered missing, along with his mother. However, his mother was eventually found dead behind her home. Meanwhile, Brown was still considered missing at the time. Many feared the worst, especially with the death being ruled some sort of homicide. Moreover, things immediately took a turn as Brown reappeared on social media.

If you remember, Brown had popped up in Mexico where he could be seen at some sort of resort. He want on a bizarre rant on his Instagram story, and it led to a lot of speculation about his mental state. Moreover, many rushed to make unfounded accusations about what's been going on. Since he resurfaced, the story has fallen by the wayside. An investigation remains ongoing, and as it turns out, Brown is still down South.

Sergio Brown In Paradise

According to a video posted by TMZ, Sergio Brown could be seen down in Tulum, where he is having the time of his life. In the video above, the former NFL star can be seen drinking some alcoholic beverages while dancing with women in some sort of open club area. Reports suggest that Brown had bought drinks for numerous people and that he was in good spirits the entire time. It's a bizarre circumstance, but Brown appears to be unbothered by the speculation surrounding his name.

Overall, the investigation into his mother's death has provided very few details. However, that could certainly change as time goes on. Fans are very concerned about what is going on, and while Brown may appear to be okay, there is this sense that things could unravel. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

