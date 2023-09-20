Sergio Brown Posts Concerning Video Quoting “Finding Nemo” Amid Mother’s Death Investigation

The story surrounding former NFL backup safety Sergio Brown has taken another strange turn. Brown posted a video to his Instagram story, geotagged at the Sydney Opera House. In the video, Brown quotes the animated film Finding Nemo while appearing to be in a bar or a similar setting. The video has gone viral on social media, with many viewers deeming it to be a "manic episode".

Brown, who retired from the NFL after the 2016 season, has been thrust into the national spotlight in recent days. On September 16, family members reported him and his mother missing. His mother, Myrtle, was later found deceased beside a creek near her house. Her death was subsequently ruled a homicide. Meanwhile, Brown posted a video on September 18 that appeared to show that he was in Mexico City. During that video, he claimed that he had been kidnapped by law enforcement and believed his mother to be on vacation. While Brown claims to be in Mexico, the geotag on his Finding Nemo video shows that Instagram location tags can be faked.

Sergio Brown Seen Burning His Mother's Clothes

However, the videos from Brown are not the only evidence that has come to light in recent days. Neighbors in Maywood, Illinois claim to have provided law enforcement with video evidence that shows Brown burning his mother's clothes. While the recency of this footage is unknown, the neighbors also claimed that the 35-year-old Brown had been "acting out of his mind" in recent months.

Brown went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2010 but was signed as a free agent by the Patriots. He played 94 games in his career, primarily as a backup. As well as the Patriots, he spent time with the Colts, Jags, and Bills. He retired after the 2016 season. He finished his career with 144 tackles. Brown is listed as being 6"2 and weighing 207 lb. Detectives asked anyone with information about his location to contact Maywood Police Investigations at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787. This remains a developing story.

