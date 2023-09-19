Sergio Brown Accidentally Reveals He’s In Mexico Following Reports Of His Mother’s Death

Sergio Brown is a former NFL player who has been part of some troubling reports as of late. Overall, he had been reported missing this past week. Moreover, his mother, who was also missing, was found dead behind her home. According to authorities, her death has been ruled a homicide. Of course, this has subsequently led to some fans fearing the worst about Brown. His disappearance is more than concerning, and fans are just hoping to know that he might be okay and that this is all a coincidence.

Well, last night, Brown decided to break his silence by taking to his Instagram story. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Brown originally posted a clip that shows that he is in Mexico City, Mexico. The man had no idea that he had accidentally doxxed himself. However, he immediately deleted the post. Subsequently, he offered a video explanation of things that has some fans claiming he is not of sound body and mind right now.

Read More: Skip Bayless Reveals Travis Hunter Suffered Lacerated Liver After Vicious Hit

Sergio Brown Speaks

Throughout the video, he claims that his mom had just retired and he thought she was on vacation. Moreover, he says the FBI and police came to his house. This is where he delivered claims of a kidnapping, although it is unclear what he actually means. Much of what he said lacked coherence, and commenters on the video above are suspicious of what is happening. "Looking at his behavior here I’m certain he suffers from some form of mental disorder. I’m sure his mother tried to help him but sometimes their behavior is beyond anyone’s help," one person said. "Everything is not CTE. Some people are just sick," said another.

No matter what happened, it is a tragedy that Brown's mother was killed. This story is in the midst of developing, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

Read More: Rich Paul Net Worth 2023: What Is The Sports Agent Worth?