Skip Bayless Reveals Travis Hunter Suffered Lacerated Liver After Vicious Hit

Travis Hunter will have to miss some time.

Travis Hunter has been mesmerizing football fans so far this season, and for good reason. For those who may not know, Hunter is the superstar cornerback and wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. In the first two games of the season, he played pretty well every snap on both sides of the ball. Overall, this kind of dual-threat player is seldom seen at any level. Although some feel like it won't last, there are some who believe he can be a game-changer once he reaches the NFL level.

Unfortunately, Hunter was targeted on Saturday night in a win against the Colorado State Rams. He was hit late and overall, it was a crushing blow that sent him to the ground. When he got hit, he was writhing in pain and it was difficult to watch. Subsequently, he was taken out of the game and brought to the hospital. Fans have been expressing concern for him ever since. Today, Skip Bayless provided a crucial update on the young man.

Travis Hunter Is A Warrior

As you can see in the clip above, Bayless reveals that Hunter suffered a lacerated liver. Any sort of injury to a major organ is going to lead to caution and concern. Simply put, it was right to take him out of the game. Moreover, when it comes to his return, it will take three to four weeks for him to get right. This means he will not get to play against Oregon and USC, which are Colorado's two most difficult games of the entire season. They are also the games where all eyes will be on Coach Prime and his squad.

It is safe to say right now that no one expects Colorado to make it through these next two games with an undefeated record. However, if they pull it off, it will contribute further to one of the best stories in college football. Let us know what you think of Colorado, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

