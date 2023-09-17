Lil Wayne Receives Custom Jersey From Deion Sanders, Celebs React To Thrilling Colorado Win

Lil Wayne was in Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown this weekend. During the hours of buildup before the game between Colorado and Colorado, Wayne linked up with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. During their meeting, Sanders gifted Wayne a custom Colorado jersey with a Tunechi nameplate. Elsewhere, Sanders also briefly ran into Offset, who was very excited to meet him.

Following Colorado's win over Nebraska last week, Lil Wayne had dialed in to give a motivational speech to the Buffs' roster. “I remember when I was younger. And I was a part of a group called the Hot Boys. That group consisted of Juvenile, B.G., Turk, and the likes of people like Birdman and Mannie Fresh. And I remember we were in the studio — every night. I would just be coming home from school, like 12 years old. So I would just get dropped off at the office and stuff. Everybody was talking about what they wanted to do, what was going on with their days. I couldn’t talk about my 12-year-old stuff. So, what I had to do was impress them. They were my idols. They were everything I thought I should be. So I had to impress them in the booth. It wasn’t about the conversations we were having. It was about the booth," Wayne told the team.

LeBron, Brady And More Heap Praise On The Buffs

Colorado State came very close to knocking off #18 Colorado in the first Rocky Mountain Showdown since 2019. The game was tied at 28 at the end of regulation and once again the teams traded touchdowns in the first OT period. However, the Rams were left in a hole after the Buffs went up eight on a two-point conversion. They drove down to Colorado's four-yard line before an illegal block pushed them back to the Colorado 18. Two more passes fell incomplete as the Rams tried to tie up the game. However, on 4th & 0, safety Trevor Woods snagged the pass and sealed the game for the Buffs.

After the thrilling win, a wealth of celebrities showered praise on Deion and the Buffs. "SHEDEUR YOU’RE A PROBLEM!!!! ⭐️🫡," LeBron James exclaimed. Meanwhile, Tom Brady replied to a tweet about Sanders going "Brady Mode" with an iced-out emoji and a steam nostrils emoji. As for Robert Griffin III, the ESPN analyst had a bigger picture take about. "Colorado Fans storming the field after beating a team they were favored to beat, is the clearest example of the hope Coach Prime has brought to a fan base that hasn’t won or had this type of spotlight in a long time," RG3 wrote. Check out some of the most notable reactions below.

Best Reactions To Deion Sanders And Colorado

3-0 Colorado travel to Eugene for a matchup with ranked Oregon to open Pac-12 play. Whose reaction was your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

