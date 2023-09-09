Deion Sanders Takes Colorado To 2-0 With Massive Win Over Nebraska

Deion Sanders watched as his Colorado Buffaloes dispatched Matt Rhule's Nebraska to take the Boulder PrimeTime show to 2-0 on the season. While the Huskers were able to keep the Buffs off the board in the first quarter, the Colorado offense put up 13 points in the second as they quickly began to run away with the game. With the 36-14 win, Colorado is now 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2020.

Shedeur Sanders had another great game, throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a third touchdown on the ground. However, that was the only good news on the ground, as Sanders also recorded -16 yards on 11 rushing attempts. It's quickly becoming apparent that dual-threat QBs are just something Coach Prime doesn't have at his disposal. Elsewhere, two-way star Travis Hunter had 73 receiving yards as well as four tackles. Colorado takes on in-state rival Colorado State in their final non-conference game next week. Sanders and the Buffs open their last season of Pac-12 play at #13 Oregon on September 23.

Colorado Home Opener Highlights Sanders Culture

The game against Nebraska, which served as Colorado's 2023 home opener, served as the perfect example of "PrimeTime Culture" at Colorado. The players arrived in CU Gold suits commissioned by Deion from NFL legend Michael Strahan. "We've got a lot of eyes on us, so you know I had to make sure the team was looking right, down to all the details from the color of the stitches to the 'I BELIEVE' on the inside," Sanders told GQ.

Elsewhere, Coach Prime welcomed members of the Wu-Tang Clan to Folsom Field. Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and several others were in the stands for Sanders' debut at Folsom Field. All of this simply goes to show the level of hype that Sanders has built around his team. For the moment, everything is coming up Deion. However, the real tests are yet to come. As mentioned, Colorado opens Pac-12 play against ranked Oregon. A week later, they have to face USC. Later in the season, they have games against ranked Oregon State and Utah. It will truly be a test of whether what Deion has built can withstand the rigors of college football.

