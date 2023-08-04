college football
- SportsMiami Hurricanes Tight End Granted Ninth Year Of College EligbilityCam McCormick first entered college football in 2016.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichigan Wants To "Change The Narrative" Over Past CFP FailingsMichigan are 0-2 in their latest two CFP outingsBy Ben Mock
- SportsPop-Tart Mascot Becomes Instant Highlight Of Bowl SeasonNo one will ever forget watching a human-sized Pop-Tart being consumed live on ESPN.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Confident Colorado Will Improve, Other Coaches Aren't So SureA lot of skepticism will follow the Buffs to the Big 12.By Ben Mock
- SportsBobby Petrino Wants To "Make Things Right" In New Tenure With ArkansasPetrino is eager to move past his infamous 2012 firing.By Ben Mock
- Sports"Bahamas Bowl" To Be Played In North Carolina This YearThe game's usual venue in Nassau is undergoing renovations.By Ben Mock
- SportsSexyy Red Shakes Her Booty At Penn State WhiteoutThe Nittany Lions crushed Iowa 31-0 with the rapper in attendance.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Labels Blowout Loss To Oregon "A Good, Old-Fashioned Butt-Kicking"Deion Sanders made no excuses for his team after Colorado lost 42-6 to Oregon.By Cole Blake
- SportsMark Dantonio Returns To Michigan State Amid Mel Tucker ScandalThe legendary head coach returns to try and right the ship.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Claims Colorado Home Opener Made $18M For The City Of BoulderThe Buffs made a massive financial impact this past weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsLil Wayne Hypes Deion Sanders' Colorado After Nebraska WinWayne related his time in Hot Boys to the Colorado powerhouse under Coach Prime.By Ben Mock
- SportsDonald Trump Receives Hostile Welcome At Iowa Rivalry GameTrump was met with boos and middle fingers at Jack Trice Stadium.By Ben Mock
- SportsDonald Trump Visits Frat House Before Iowa Rivalry GameThe former President was on the campus of Iowa State in Ames.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Takes Colorado To 2-0 With Massive Win Over NebraskaThe Coach Prime hype continues to become more and more legit.By Ben Mock
- SportsTez Walker Ruled Ineligible For 2023 NCAA SeasonThe decision is a crushing blow for North Carolina.By Ben Mock
- SportsKodak Black Joins FAU Field Entrance Ahead Of Football OpenerThe Owls went on to win 42-20.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Wins First Game With Colorado As Buffs Stun #17 TCUThe Buffaloes are on the board.By Ben Mock
- SportsReggie Bush Sues The NCAABush finally wants to have his name cleared. By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Scolds Colorado Players For Not Joining Practice FightCoach Prime wants his team to be all-in on backing each other up.By Ben Mock
- SportsOregon And Washington Reportedly Agree To Join The Big TenPour one out for the Pac-12.By Ben Mock