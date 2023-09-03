Kodak Black Joins FAU Field Entrance Ahead Of Football Opener

The FAU Owls had a special guest at their tunnel exit ahead of their football opener on September 2 – Kodak Black. The 26-year-old ran out with the team, waving to the crowd with gusto ahead of the Owls’ season opener against FCS school Monmouth. Black was born and raised in Pompano Beach, which lies about eight miles south of FAU’s stadium in Boca Raton.

The Owls are looking to improve on a 5-7 season in 2022, a record that led to the firing of head coach Willie Taggart. Taggart is now the running backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens. FAU is hoping that former Houston and Texas head coach Tom Herman can put the team above .500 for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Black Inspires FAU To Win In Season Opener

Kodak Black runs out with the FAU Football Team at their season opener🏈 pic.twitter.com/VFtjWbBDbv — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) September 2, 2023

Black remained on the sideline to watch FAU score a strong victory over the CAA side. FAU took the game 42-20 thanks to a handful of big performances. QB Casey Thompson threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, RB Larry McCammon added 125 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Elsewhere, WR Tony Johnson was Thompson’s primary target through the air, putting up 91 yards and two touchdowns. That included a magnificent 72-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Monmouth QB Marquez McCray threw for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Hawks travel to Towson for their next game.

FAU will look to continue their momentum against Ohio next week. The Bobcats are 1-1 after a loss to San Jose State and a win against Long Island. However, the rest of September will prove fairly challenging for the Owls. After Ohio, they travel to Death Valley to face #9 Clemson. After that, they have another road game against Illinois. Given their place in the AAC, FAU may have to face another ranked team in Tulane later in the season. But for now, the Owls and Kodak Black can enjoy a very strong start to their season.

