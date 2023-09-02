Coco Gauff Shouts Out Justin And Hailey Bieber After US Open Win

19-year-old tennis superstar Coco Gauff has been playing some of the best tennis of her career at the 2023 US Open. The world #6 has faced very few tests through the first three rounds. After cruising past German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round and beating Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in the second, she found herself drawn against world #32 Elise Mertens in the third round. After dropping the first set, Gauff rallied to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Amid the packed crowd at the Arther Ashe Stadium were Justin and Hailey Bieber. The Grammy winner, 29, was seen donning a polkda dot baseball cap and pair of pink alien glasses completing the outfit with blue jeans as well as a pair of white vest. Meanwhile, his wife rocked a black leather jacket which she paired with a white tank top and gold earrings. The Biebers were joined at various points during the match by Frances Tiafoe and Jimmy Butler.

Coco Gauff Shouts Out Bieber

Gauff addressed the famous faces in the audience after securing the win against Mertens. “I was definitely starstruck with Justin Bieber,” Gauff told the crowd. “Never Say Never was one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. And then Baby, Oh Baby… I could go through all his songs. And then Hailey coming too — I guess it was a little date night for them which is really cool.” Gauff added more on Instagram, sharing a picture of Bieber cheering with the caption “He was pumped, I love it.”

Gauff will face her hardest challenge in the next round. She will face former world #1 and two-time US Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki. However, after retiring in early 2022, Wozniacki announced her return to pro tennis in an essay published in Vogue. Wozniacki has made a stunning return to the pro scene, including taking down world #11 Petra Kvitová in the second round. Wozniacki vs. Gauff is scheduled for September 3.

