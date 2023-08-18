Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun Management Deal Will Continue, Sources Confirm

In the music industry today, it’s rare to see artists find managers that they’re able to work with as they evolve for more than a few years. Of course, there are exceptions like Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun. They’ve been together since the Canadian was just a young boy from Stratford, Ontario sharing singing videos in his living room. Due to his many health struggles, Bieber has taken some time out of the spotlight as of late. On Friday (August 18), reports began circulating via Puck that he and Braun haven’t spoken in several months.

According to the original gossip tip, the “Baby” hitmaker has been shopping around for new management options. Rumour has it that lawyers are even involved. However, just hours after that news hit the net, Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive report stating that Braun and his client have no bad blood between them. “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together,” multiple people have told the outlet.

Justin Bieber Not Seeking Out New Manager

According to ET, Justin Bieber is still working with Scooter Braun despite report from journalist Matthew Belloni.

It’s unclear exactly what they’re cooking up, but the last time we heard from the vocalist was early on in 2023. At the time, he joined Future to bring back everyone’s favourite R&Bieber vibes on Don Toliver’s Love Sick album. Their joint effort is called “Private Landing,” and has left fans hoping we’ll hear the 29-year-old revisit his Journals era. Months before that, he and the Cactus Jack artist connected on another hit single, “Honest.”

While there have been questions raised about the status of his relationship with one of his longest-standing clients, Scooter Braun’s talent roster definitely isn’t hurting. Apart from having both The Kid LAROI and Ariana Grande under his wing, the industry executive also recently signed rising rap diva Kaliii. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

