management
- MusicFuture Teases New Management Company As He Preps Metro Boomin Collab AlbumFuture has big plans.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureScooter Braun: Sources Say Music Exec Is "Imploding," Unsavoury Revelations Expected To Come"It's a different world since the pandemic. You just can't be an asshole like that anymore," an insider dished to "Variety" today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Scooter Braun Management Deal Will Continue, Sources ConfirmGossip blogs began reporting early this morning that the long-time affiliates haven't spoken in months, though "Entertainment Tonight" is calling cap.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNormani Inks Deal With New Management TeamThe singer's new management team also represents artists like Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, and Coco Jones.By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Says He Doesn't Have ManagementThe Memphis rapper made the revelation during a recent interview.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicNicki Minaj In Talks To Sign New Management DealThe "S.O.S" singer also teases the bondage-themed "Seek & Destroy" visuals. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks Out On Issues With Atlantic Following Split From Jay-Z’s Roc NationMeek Mill criticized Atlantic on Twitter following his split from Roc Nation Management.By Cole Blake
- MusicAri Lennox Parts Ways With Her Management TeamAri Lennox is looking for new management after leaving her previous team.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRebel Wilson Says Her Team Questioned Weight Loss, Wanted Her To Remain “The Funny Fat Girl”The “Pitch Perfect” actress received some pushback from her team after losing over 77 pounds.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWale Has Fired His Management TeamWale is in the market for new management.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicA$AP Ferg Signs To Roc Nation & Announces New Neptunes-Produced SingleA$AP Ferg signs a new management deal with Roc Nation.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePopp Hunna Addresses Fans' Suicide Concerns After Self-Harm PostPopp Hunna has spoken out after his management addressed fans' suicide concerns.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Explains How She's Getting Her Shit TogetherAzealia Banks says all she needed to get back on the right track was a female manager and some green juice.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Kid Laroi Joins Star-Studded Team Under Scooter BraunThe Kid LAROI joins the likes of Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Demi Lovato under Scooter Braun.By Joe Abrams
- MusicQuavo Inks Management Deal With Scooter Braun's SB ProjectsLast year, Quavo and Bieber linked up for "Intentions," and now they're sharing more than just a hit single.By Erika Marie
- AnticsWiley Drags Drake Into Anti-Semitic Rant; Gets Dropped By ManagementWiley's facing serious backlash following anti-Semitic posts on Twitter and Instagram.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Peep's Former Management Counters Wrongful Death Lawsuit: "He Was An Adult"Lil Peep's mother filed a lawsuit against Public Access Entertainment for enabling the drug use which led to his death. By Noah C
- MusicLil Peep's Mother Is Suing His Management For Enabling Drug Use On TourLil Peep's mom seeks justice for her son's death. By Noah C
- SportsOKC Thunder Happy To Keep Chris Paul On Board: ReportChris Paul might not have a choice but to remain in Oklahoma City come next season.By Devin Ch
- MusicMaxo Kream Signs To Roc Nation Ahead Of "Brandon Banks" AlbumMaxo Kream's making moves. By Aron A.
- MusicDemi Lovato Reveals Scooter Braun Is Her New ManagerDemi Lovato is back and ready to make her return, with new manager Scooter Braun.By hnhh