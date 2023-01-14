Moneybagg Yo is quickly becoming one of the most popular rappers in the game. Thanks to his hard-hitting sound and several hit songs, he continues to put on for the South’s booming scene.

During a recent brief interview, however, he surprisingly reveals that he doesn’t even have a management team.

Bread Gang Launch Dinner Hosted By Moneybagg Yo on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

During the Rap Snacks Disrupt Event, hip-hop media personality Supa Cindy asked the 31-year-old how he chooses what to participate in on the business side of his career.

“At this moment, I really don’t have management, you know what I’m sayin’? I feel like my team, CMG, Ellis and Bread Gang, all of us align together and we make things happen. And we make it look good, look at where we’re at now, you know what I’m sayin’? So at this point in time, unfortunately I don’t, but you know, it is what it is,” reveals the “Time Today” rapper.

Regardless, the 31-year-old has certainly been seeing plenty of success lately. Yo Gotti signed Moneybagg to his label, Collective Music Group (CMG) in 2016. Just last year, the team dropped their first compilation mixtape, Gangsta Art. Moneybagg makes several appearances on the 27-track project. This includes two of the most popular songs, “Steppers” and his solo track, “See Wat I’m Sayin.”

Of course, the Memphis native is still fresh off the release of his newest single, “On Wat U On.” Featuring GloRilla, the track finds the two CMG signees going back and forth in the format of a couple arguing.

Additionally, it seems as though the “Wockesha” rapper is gearing up to drop another project. Last Sunday (January 8), he took to his social media accounts to begin teasing a new 22-track tape. His last album, A Gangsta’s Pain, arrived in 2021. “My Album Is A Heartless Edition Hope Y’all Ready,” he writes in his tweet.

My Album Is A Heartless Edition Hope Y’all Ready 💔🖤🔥 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 8, 2023

What are your thoughts on Moneybagg Yo not having a management team?