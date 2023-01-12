CMG’s star pupils, Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla, linked up for a brand new banger titled, “On Wat U On.”

As Moneybagg prepares for his follow-up to A Gangsta’s Pain, the Memphis rapper came through with his new single “On Wat U On” ft. GloRilla. The new single finds the two channeling the spirit of a bickering couple who remain together, despite infidelity issues.

Drumgod, YC, and Skywalker OG hold down the trap-centric piano-laden production. An exhilarating backdrop for the boiling tensions between Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla’s characters in the record. Though the two deliver a conversational back-and-forth on the hook, in a way that’s reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together,” they hold down their respective verses with criticism of the other. “Know I love you, bae, our problems go away when my dick in you,” Bagg raps on the record.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Moneybagg Y performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

GloRilla delivers yet another shining performance on the song. As a clear candidate for Rookie Of The Year in 2022, she continues her hot streak alongside Bagg. She delivers a verse that’s complementary to Moneybagg’s while showcasing their clear chemistry on wax. “I be bustin’ out the windows, got ’em switchin’ up his cars,” she raps. “He won’t find shit in my phone but them lil’ pictures of his card.”

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla’s “On Wat U On” marks their first collaboration together. Last year, Bagg unveiled a slew of hit records like “See Wat I’m Sayin” and “Rocky Road” ft. Kodak Black, which appeared on CMG’s compilation project, Gangsta Art. In December, he delivered “Quickie” sampling Lamont Dozier’s “Prelude.”

Check out the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

She like, “Ew, you do too much”

I replied, “You don’t do enough”

Even when we be into it, I can still pull up and fuck

Walkin’ straight up out the house, you say I never hug and kiss you

Tryna see me every weekend, damn, I need space to miss you