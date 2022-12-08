Moneybagg Yo’s had fans waiting all year long for a new body of work. Up until 2021, we’ve known Bagg to have a prolific output with numerous projects under his belt per year. However, A Gangster’s Pain marked a new era in Bagg’s career, one where his presence is equally felt across top 40 radio as it is in the strip clubs and the streets. So, fans are undoubtedly wondering when we could expect his net body of work.

It seems unlikely that Bagg will come through with a last-minute buzzer beater before 2022 concludes. However, he’s not leaving us empty handed. This afternoon, he released, “Quickie,” a woozy love ballad that finds him leaving his stamp on a classic beat. Over a sample of Lamont Dozier’s “Prelude,” famously used on Outkast’s “Jazzy Belle” and Lil Wayne’s “Pussy Money Weed,” Bagg’s wordplay and lax delivery captures sexual tension between lovers that’s similarly erotic and melancholic. “Quickie” is an anthem that fans of Bagg have been waiting for. It shows his ability to modernize iconic samples from the past and transform them into his own, similar to “Wockesha.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Moneybagg Yo attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GQ)

Though the musical output became scarce throughout the year, Moneybagg Yo still had a triumphant 2022. His presence on CMG’s Gangsta Art compilation this year found his voice echoing across the 2022 NBA Finals with “Big League.” At the same time, he’s clearly levelled up on as an entrepreneur, expanding the BreadGangg team as artists like Big30 and Finesse2Tymes flourish.

There’s no telling when we could expect Moneybagg Yo’s next album. Hopefully, the release of “Quickie” signals that he’ll be coming through with something special in 2023.

Quotable Lyrics

Came from different planets, then, one day, we intertwined

We relate on different levels, we got compatible signs

This lil’ pussy freaky, tryna keep this one a secret

How the fuck I switch addictions, feelin’ like I need it

I ain’t gon’ lie, that pussy better when her and her n***a beefin’