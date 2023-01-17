Moneybagg Yo’s expanding the Bread Gang Ent. roster with one of the most exciting new artists out of Memphis.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Moneybagg Yo attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GQ)

The “Quickie” rapper hit Instagram this afternoon to announce the signing of YTB Fat. Bagg revealed a video of Fat’s chaining day where he laid out wads of cash on the table before blessing his new artist with jewelry from Ice Box.

“I Need Y’all Welcome My Fox @ytbfatt To This BreadGang Loaf Boyz Shit !! He One Of Dem Ones Hardest I Done Heard In A Min Talkn Too Crazy!! @ytbfatt Let’s Run It Up WE THE LARGEST!!” Moneybagg Yo captioned the post.

Fat posted the same video, writing, “I’m Ready…I love U 5.”

YTB Fat has been bubbling out of Memphis, specifically in the past few months. Though he’s yet to release an official body of work, he’s slowly gained momentum as the one to look out for in Memphis. Records such as “Come & Get Me,” “In My City,” and “At The Store” with Bankroll Freddy became regional hits.

Though Moneybagg Yo continues to expand the Bread Gang Ent. clique, he’s working towards the release of his forthcoming album. Last week, the rapper teamed up with fellow CMG signee GloRilla for their new collab, “On Wat U On.” Prior to that, he released singles like “Quickie” and “Blow” in anticipation of his follow-up to 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Moneybagg Yo attends Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Moneybagg Yo’s new signee YTB Fat, as well as the Bread Gang Ent CEO’s next project.